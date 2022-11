Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns. Here's why...

Indian food giant Zomato’s Co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned from his post. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-a-half years back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020. He expressed reason for his exit as to " seek unknown adventures that life holds for me".