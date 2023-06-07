NewsVideos
videoDetails

Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
The historic Oval ground has hosted 104 matches so far in which the teams have opted to bat first in 88 games. The team batting first has won 38 matches while the fielding first team has won 29 games so far. In the last decade, teams have opted to field first in five out of nine matches played, winning two and losing three.

All Videos

CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
2:51
CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
3:50
Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
4:57
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
2:22
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?
4:17
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?

Trending Videos

2:51
CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
3:50
Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
4:57
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
2:22
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
4:17
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?