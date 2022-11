Ben Stokes lauds Suryakumar and Virat Kohli's performance in T20 World Cup 2022 | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is hopeful that his bowling attack can contain the rampaging Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India even though his shots have forced him to scratch his head in awe. He was also lavish in his praise for Indian legend Virat Kohli, who he thinks has “earned the right to be never written off”.