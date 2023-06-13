NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengaluru: India’s Women's Junior Hockey team receives a warm welcome after winning Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
India’s Women's Junior Hockey Team received a warm welcome as they arrived in Bengaluru after winning the Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup. The Indian squad defeated South Korea in the final of the tournament and emerged as the champions. In acknowledgement of the team's exceptional performance and their undefeated streak in the prestigious tournament, leading them to secure a spot in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023 in Chile, the Hockey India Executive Board has proudly declared a cash prize of Rs 2.00 Lakh for each player, while the support staff will receive INR 1.00 Lakh each as a token of appreciation.

All Videos

BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai

Trending Videos

6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai