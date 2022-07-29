NewsVideos

Commonwealth Games 2022: Will Indian players break the 2010 record?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 has started in Birmingham, England. In the Opening Ceremony, more than 30 thousand spectators witnessed this in the stadium. Players from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
The Commonwealth Games 2022 has started in Birmingham, England. In the Opening Ceremony, more than 30 thousand spectators witnessed this in the stadium. Players from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games.

All Videos

The Gangotri Highway has been closed due to landslides in Uttarakhand
1:0
The Gangotri Highway has been closed due to landslides in Uttarakhand
Mehbooba Mufti challenges PM Modi on 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' movement
3:18
Mehbooba Mufti challenges PM Modi on 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' movement
Namaste India: Why did Mamata take so long to take action against Partha Chatterjee?
5:10
Namaste India: Why did Mamata take so long to take action against Partha Chatterjee?
Praveen Nettar Murder case: Will 'Yogi Bulldozer Model' be implemented in Karnataka?
3:37
Praveen Nettar Murder case: Will 'Yogi Bulldozer Model' be implemented in Karnataka?
Zee Superfast: Two pilots martyred in MiG-21 crash, court of inquiry ordered
9:55
Zee Superfast: Two pilots martyred in MiG-21 crash, court of inquiry ordered

Trending Videos

1:0
The Gangotri Highway has been closed due to landslides in Uttarakhand
3:18
Mehbooba Mufti challenges PM Modi on 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' movement
5:10
Namaste India: Why did Mamata take so long to take action against Partha Chatterjee?
3:37
Praveen Nettar Murder case: Will 'Yogi Bulldozer Model' be implemented in Karnataka?
9:55
Zee Superfast: Two pilots martyred in MiG-21 crash, court of inquiry ordered
CWG 2022,Commonwealth Games 2022,cwg 2022 india,cwg 2022 india schedule,commonwealth games 2022 india,india at cwg 2022,india at commonwealth games 2022,commonwealth games 2022 india schedule,indian athletes at cwg 2022,indian swimming team at cwg 2022,indian athletes medal at cwg 2022,indian womens cricket team at cwg 2022,cwg india 2022,indian athletes to win medal at cwg 2022,indian swimming squad full list at cwg 2022,india gold medal in cwg 2022,Hindi News,