CWG 2022: PV Sindhu won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

PV Sindhu won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games by defeating Canada's Michelle Lee 21-15 21-13 in the women's singles final.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

