DNA: How Lovlina Borgohain reaches Olympic podium from the village?

India will also be eyeing boxer Lovlina Borgohain in the Tokyo Olympics where she will take on Turkey's World Champion Boxer in the semi-final bout. However, Lovlina has already ensured a bronze medal for India by winning her quarterfinal bout. Lovlina comes from a small village in Assam where till yesterday there was no paved road to reach. But now after her success, a pucca road is being constructed in her village.