Fans elated as India hands over NZ its first defeat of ICC WC 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Celebrations began as India on Oct 22 handed over NZ its first defeat of the ICC WC’23. Chasing a target of 274 India achieved victory in 48 overs with four wickets breaking a jinx of 20 years. Virat Kohli remained the top scorer of the match with his superb 95 while Shami claimed five wickets. Following the match, the fans expressed happiness and showed strong confidence in India winning the World Cup.
