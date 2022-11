FIFA World Cup 2022: World's largest football boot unveiled at Katara | Zee News English

Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

The world’s largest football boot is 17 feet long, 7 feet high, weighs over 500 kg, and is constructed using the same materials used to make football boots, including fiber, leather, rexine, foam sheet, and acrylic sheet. The colour of it is plain white with three thin lines sideways, and will be customised later on. It can be seen alongside the canopy of giant flags at Katara.