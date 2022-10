Hardik-Virat took the game all the way but R. Ashwin’s cool was the match-winner

| Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game here on Sunday. Pakistan recovered from a wobbly