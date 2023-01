videoDetails

Hockey World Cup 2023 to begin today, these are the top 5 contenders for the title

| Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in the Indian state of Odisha from 13 January to 29 January. The matches will be held at two stadiums, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.