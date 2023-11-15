trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688268
IND VS NZ World Cup 2023: India Wins Toss against New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023
India start well and won toss against New Zealand. As per latest reports, this match is being played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This ground is known for high-scoring matches. Now the question arises whether India will be able to win against New Zealand today?
