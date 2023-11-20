trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690217
India loses to Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup Final

|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Australia Beat India: The final match of the World Cup was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Australia defeated India by 6 wickets. This is the sixth time that India has lost to Australia in the World Cup.
