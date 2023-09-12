trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661183
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jubilant fans celebrate as men in blue register mammoth 228-run win against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Following India’s mammoth 228-run victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, ecstatic fans celebrated Men in Blue’s victory chanting “India” “India” all across the country. The fans’ enthusiasm and their love for the national team were clearly visible as they chanted ‘India, India’.
Follow Us

All Videos

After success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’and ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO sets eyes on ‘Gaganyaan-1’ mission
play icon4:34
After success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’and ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO sets eyes on ‘Gaganyaan-1’ mission
Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud hails ‘StartUp Bridge’ initiative between India-Saudi Arabia
play icon5:32
Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud hails ‘StartUp Bridge’ initiative between India-Saudi Arabia
“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI
play icon2:12
“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI
“Absolutely believe it was a success”: US on recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi
play icon2:35
“Absolutely believe it was a success”: US on recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi
Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
play icon9:25
Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Trending Videos

After success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’and ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO sets eyes on ‘Gaganyaan-1’ mission
play icon4:34
After success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’and ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO sets eyes on ‘Gaganyaan-1’ mission
Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud hails ‘StartUp Bridge’ initiative between India-Saudi Arabia
play icon5:32
Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud hails ‘StartUp Bridge’ initiative between India-Saudi Arabia
“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI
play icon2:12
“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI
“Absolutely believe it was a success”: US on recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi
play icon2:35
“Absolutely believe it was a success”: US on recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi
Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
play icon9:25
Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023