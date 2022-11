Kerala: Football fans gear up as Messi, Neymar cutouts installed in Kottayam ahead of FIFA World Cup

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Ahead of the much-awaited FIFA World Cup, football fans take it to next level in Kerala. Many posters and cutouts of football legends Messi and Neymar were installed in Kottayam. Shops are flooded with flags, and jerseys of Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and England ahead of FIFA WC.