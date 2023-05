videoDetails

Lionel Messi And Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Win Top Honours At Laureus Sports Awards 2023

| Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Lionel Messi has won a top accolade as world Sportsman of the Year and picked up another award as a member of the team of the year following Argentina’s FIFA World Cup football victory in 2022. Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finally broke through to win the Sportswoman of the Year award on her sixth nomination.