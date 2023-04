videoDetails

LSG vs DC: Mark Wood, Bags Five-Wicket Haul To Make History in IPL 2023

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 by 50 runs. Mark Wood, Nicholas Pooran and Avesh Khan shone on the night. Mark Wood, among the fastest pacers playing in IPL, showed why he is seen as a big threat. He picked up a five-wicket haul vs Delhi Capitals at Ekana stadium in Lucknow.