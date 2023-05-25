NewsVideos
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Akash Madhwal produced a sensational bowling effort as Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at Chepauk on Wednesday. Madhwal scalped five wickets in 3.3 overs as Lucknow were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs in the 183-run chase. Mumbai will now lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at their home venue.

