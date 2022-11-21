NewsVideos

Most expensive and advanced technology being used at FIFA World Cup 2022 | Zee News English

|Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
When Qatar was selected to host the 2022 World Cup, Qatar started building Vision 2020-23 to outline FIFA’s commitment to using technology in football.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
12:48
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
17:56
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
17:4
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exclusive: 'If Modi had not been the PM, Aftab would have been seen in every house'
48:54
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exclusive: 'If Modi had not been the PM, Aftab would have been seen in every house'
Baat Pate Ki: Investigation into Aftab's drugs connection intensifies
42:9
Baat Pate Ki: Investigation into Aftab's drugs connection intensifies

Trending Videos

12:48
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
17:56
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
17:4
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
48:54
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exclusive: 'If Modi had not been the PM, Aftab would have been seen in every house'
42:9
Baat Pate Ki: Investigation into Aftab's drugs connection intensifies
sports videos,