trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659713
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MS Dhoni And Donald Trump Hanging Out Together? Spotted Playing Golf in US

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
A day after watching the US Open men’s singles quarterfinals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, former India captain MS Dhoni was hosted by former US President Donald Trump to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
Follow Us

All Videos

'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?
play icon4:45
'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!
play icon2:32
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!
UNSC Secretary General Antonio Guterres reached India, Russian Foreign Minister also reached India
play icon1:56
UNSC Secretary General Antonio Guterres reached India, Russian Foreign Minister also reached India
Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome
play icon9:55
Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome
Process of foreign guests continuing to reach India to attend G20 Summit
play icon3:19
Process of foreign guests continuing to reach India to attend G20 Summit

Trending Videos

'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?
play icon4:45
'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!
play icon2:32
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!
UNSC Secretary General Antonio Guterres reached India, Russian Foreign Minister also reached India
play icon1:56
UNSC Secretary General Antonio Guterres reached India, Russian Foreign Minister also reached India
Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome
play icon9:55
Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome
Process of foreign guests continuing to reach India to attend G20 Summit
play icon3:19
Process of foreign guests continuing to reach India to attend G20 Summit