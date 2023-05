videoDetails

Naveen-ul-Haq Brutally Trolled As Virat Kohli Hits Ton To Keep RCB's Playoffs Hopes Alive In IPL 2023

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Virat Kohli showed a T20 batting mastery against SRH in IPL 2023. This was a rare win for RCB in Hyderabad, a place where they have experienced more defeats than victories. Moreover, the trolls have taken a dig at Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir.