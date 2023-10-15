trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675660
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
The Indian Men’s cricket team registered an easy win against nemesis Pakistan on October 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering his keynote address at the inaugural event of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session extended his congratulations to the Indian cricket team. “IOC Session being conducted here is a matter of pride for us... I congratulate Team India for their historic win,” said the PM.
