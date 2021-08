PV Sindhu on winning bronze medal at Tokyo Games 2020, Says, 'I'm On Cloud Nine'

PV Sindhu on winning back-to-back medals at Olympics. Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu has maintained her impeccable track record of winning medals at the major tournaments by bagging a Bronze in the Women's Singles competition at the Tokyo Games. Sindhu is the first female sportsperson from India to win back-to-back Olympic medals and told WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo that she is on 'cloud nine'. Watch this interview.