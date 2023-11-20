trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690310
Rahul Dravid's Tenure Ends As Team India’s Head Coach After Heartbreaking Defeat In WC Finals

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Team India's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign came to a heartbreaking end in Ahemdabad. Rahul Dravid, Team India's head coach, ended his two-year stay in this role. Speaking after the lost, Dravid has not yet thought about his future with Team India as head coach.
