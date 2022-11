Rohit Sharma lauds Suryakumar Yadav, talks about Pant for middle order | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Rohit Sharma attended a press conference before the semi-finals where he talked about Suryakumar Yadav and Pant, he lauded SKY's performance in the tournament and said that he never carry baggages when he's on the pitch.