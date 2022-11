Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bag French Open title for their first Super 750 win

Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Badminton Association of India has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for both Sankar Muthusamy and the men’s doubles pair of Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty for their commendable performances at the BWF World Junior Championships and French Open 750 World Tour event respectively.