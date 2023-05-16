videoDetails

Shubman Gill Completes Rare Quadruple Of Centuries In 2023, Breaks Tendulkar’s Massive Record

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Gujarat Titans and Team Indian opener Shubman Gill became the first to complete an unique quadruple of centuries with tons in all formats of the game apart from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill, who scored his maiden century in IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, also scored tons in Tests, ODIs and T20s this season. Three of these centuries in T20I, Test and IPL, have come at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.