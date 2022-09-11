Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Who has the upper hand in the final of the Asia Cup?

Before the start of Asia Cup 2022, no one would have thought that the final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan would be played. But today the final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is being played in Dubai.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

