trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642781
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
India went out to find answers to a few questions in the second ODI against West Indies in Barbados on Saturday after benching the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But the team stuttered against the Windies attack and lost the game by 6 wickets.

All Videos

SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
play icon4:2
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims
play icon1:59
Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
play icon1:6
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers
play icon2:33
RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers
Kapil Sibal makes huge remark over Manipur Hearing
play icon2:29
Kapil Sibal makes huge remark over Manipur Hearing

Trending Videos

SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
play icon4:2
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims
play icon1:59
Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
play icon1:6
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers
play icon2:33
RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers
Kapil Sibal makes huge remark over Manipur Hearing
play icon2:29
Kapil Sibal makes huge remark over Manipur Hearing
Sports,Shubman Gill,Babar Azam,