T20 World Cup 2022, Daily round-up: Pakistan keep their semifinal hopes alive, put pressure on Team India

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Pakistan keep their cool to beat South Africa in rainy-affair. Fifties from Ahmed and Shadab silence the middle-order critics. Shaheen Shah Afridi back to his very best. Pakistan put pressure on India in order to keep semis' hopes alive.