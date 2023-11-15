trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688228
TEESRA Song Release: Power-packed Rap Anthem Ignites Team India's World Cup Spirit

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
"TEESRA" Unveiled: A powerful rap anthem is here to fuel Team India's World Cup journey. The musical album comes from Music Director Saurabh Vaibhav, featuring vocals and rap by Yo Boy Sangeet and Saurabh Gupta, with lyrics penned by Taikhum Sadiq. The music arrangement is by SoumyaM, supervised by Keshav Mishra. The visuals, crafted by Art-E Mediatech and Octave Records, are brought to life by directors Rohit Sakunia, Tejender Sharma, and Animesh Mukherjee. Let's unite and amplify our support for Team India!
