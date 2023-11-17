trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689065
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Undefeated Team India led by skipper Rohit Sharma departed for Ahmedabad for the high-voltage finals at Gujarat’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.
Follow Us

All Videos

Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Play Icon3:35
Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
Play Icon4:39
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
Katrina Kaif Talks On The Success Of Tiger 3, Calls Movie Dear To Her Heart | Zee News English
Play Icon6:48
Katrina Kaif Talks On The Success Of Tiger 3, Calls Movie Dear To Her Heart | Zee News English
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 17th November 2023
Play Icon2:39
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 17th November 2023
Massive fire explosion in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban
Play Icon1:11
Massive fire explosion in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban

Trending Videos

Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
play icon3:35
Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
play icon4:39
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
Katrina Kaif Talks On The Success Of Tiger 3, Calls Movie Dear To Her Heart | Zee News English
play icon6:48
Katrina Kaif Talks On The Success Of Tiger 3, Calls Movie Dear To Her Heart | Zee News English
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 17th November 2023
play icon2:39
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 17th November 2023
Massive fire explosion in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban
play icon1:11
Massive fire explosion in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban