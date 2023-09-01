trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656283
Wanda Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Clinches 2nd Position, Qualify For Season Finale

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra had to be satisfied with a second-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League. Neeraj ended his campaign just 15cm short of the top position. WAC 2023 bronze medallist Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch finished at the top.
