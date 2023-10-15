trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675801
Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Cap Babar Azam For Receiving Virat Kohli Jersey After Embarrassing Loss

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has come down hard on current skipper Babar Azam. This after the team's loss to India in the crucial tie of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Akram was more upset over Babar receiving the signed Indian cricket team jersey by Virat Kohli.
