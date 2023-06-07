NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why Is ICC Preparing Two Pitches In The Oval Stadium? | WTC Finals | Rohit Sharma | Pat Cummins

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Following a threat by oil protestors to vandalise the field and pitch during the match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) prepared two pitches for the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia.

All Videos

9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
6:52
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
9:26
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
Odisha Train Accident:
2:43
Odisha Train Accident: "He is my nephew but there are five more claimants who are saying it is their relative"

Trending Videos

3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
6:52
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
9:26
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
2:43
Odisha Train Accident: "He is my nephew but there are five more claimants who are saying it is their relative"
ICC,sports videos,WTC finals,