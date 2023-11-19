trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689908
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
The final match of Cricket World Cup is going to be played today. The teams of India and Australia will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Along with this, Australia is preparing to become world champion for the sixth time. So India would like to capture this cup once again in its country after 12 years. Also, this time India also has a chance to settle its 20 year old score with Australia. Let us tell you that in 2003, India had lost to Australia in the final. Today is a great opportunity to take revenge.
Follow Us

All Videos

IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
Play Icon6:41
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
Play Icon6:20
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
Play Icon1:11
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway
Play Icon1:36
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
Play Icon1:43
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win

Trending Videos

IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
play icon6:41
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
play icon6:20
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
play icon1:11
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway
play icon1:36
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
play icon1:43
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
World Cup 2023,Ind Vs Aus,India vs Australia,ind vs aus world cup 2023 final,World Cup,ind vs aus world cup 2023,ind vs aus final world cup 2023,Cricket World Cup,ind vs aus world cup,ind vs aus world cup final,ind vs aus world cup 2023 updates,india vs australia world cup 2023 final,ind vs aus world cup 2023 final updates,world cup 2023 final,ICC World Cup 2023,ODI World Cup 2023,ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,ICC World Cup,Zee News,Breaking News,latest,