35 died in a massive fire in California forest, many missing

The year 2020 has been proved one of the worst years for the whole world. Millions of people have lost their lives in incidents like corona, floods, fires, etc. One such threat is now on America. In fact, after the ashes of Australia's forests, wildfires have now erupted in America. So far, 35 people have been confirmed dead in a devastating forest fire in southern Oregon, U.S.A.