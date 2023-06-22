NewsVideos
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
As par of his first state visit to the USA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House in Washington DC Thursday where he was received by United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
play icon3:27
Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
play icon2:2
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
play icon9:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
play icon2:53
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain
play icon7:5
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain

