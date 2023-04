videoDetails

7-day break to 'fall in love'? China’s colleges are giving students break to fall in love

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

China is looking for desperate measures to boost its looming demographic crisis. For this, Chinese colleges have also come up with a unique plan to address the problem. Nine colleges in China have announced a weeklong holiday in April for students to find love. The 7-day holiday encourages students to learn to love nature during their spring break.