"A Big Day" Rishi Sunak After Tata Steel and UK Sign 1.25 Billion Pound Deal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The United Kingdom and Tata Steel on Friday announced a joint investment package worth 1.25 billion pound, including a government grant of 500 million pound, for the country's largest steelworks in Wales. Dubbed as one of the "largest" UK government support packages in history
