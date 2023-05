videoDetails

'Aapke Muh Mein Ghee-Shakkar': Jaishankar's Reply To Query On 'Pani Puri Replacing Hamburger In West' Goes Viral

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar used the popular Hindi phrase 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' while responding to a question during his interaction with the Indian community members in Sweden.