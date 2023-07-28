trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641573
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aditya L1: India's first space-based mission to study Sun

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Aditya L1 is India's first space-based mission to study the Sun. India’s first Sun Mission is scheduled to be launched soon. The spacecraft is named after Aditya, the Hindu god of the Sun. ISRO aims to place Aditya L1 in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point.

All Videos

India, an integral partner in UNSC, working shoulder to shoulder in G4: Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi
play icon3:54
India, an integral partner in UNSC, working shoulder to shoulder in G4: Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi
Heavy rains in many parts of Delhi, Yamuna flowing above the danger mark
play icon3:58
Heavy rains in many parts of Delhi, Yamuna flowing above the danger mark
CBI registers 6 cases in Manipur violence case, 10 accused arrested so far
play icon1:4
CBI registers 6 cases in Manipur violence case, 10 accused arrested so far
Manipur Breaking: Tweet of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi – Center took action after video went viral
play icon1:0
Manipur Breaking: Tweet of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi – Center took action after video went viral
Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today
play icon3:19
Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today

Trending Videos

India, an integral partner in UNSC, working shoulder to shoulder in G4: Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi
play icon3:54
India, an integral partner in UNSC, working shoulder to shoulder in G4: Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi
Heavy rains in many parts of Delhi, Yamuna flowing above the danger mark
play icon3:58
Heavy rains in many parts of Delhi, Yamuna flowing above the danger mark
CBI registers 6 cases in Manipur violence case, 10 accused arrested so far
play icon1:4
CBI registers 6 cases in Manipur violence case, 10 accused arrested so far
Manipur Breaking: Tweet of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi – Center took action after video went viral
play icon1:0
Manipur Breaking: Tweet of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi – Center took action after video went viral
Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today
play icon3:19
Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today