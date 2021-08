Afghan Commander Rashid Dostum reaches Panjshir Valley, preparing to open front against Taliban

Major Afghan army commander Rashid Dostum is reported to have reached the Panjshir Valley, where Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Afghan politician Ahmed Shah Masood are already present. In fact, Panjshir is out of the possession of the Philhar Taliban, from where preparations are being made to open a front against it.