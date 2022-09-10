After the coronation, now Charles III becomes the new King of the United Kingdom
Charles III has been officially declared King of Britain in a historic ceremony at St James's Palace today. The coronation of the new Maharaja took place here today. This coronation has been done according to the rules of Britain.
