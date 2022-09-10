NewsVideos

After the coronation, now Charles III becomes the new King of the United Kingdom

Charles III has been officially declared King of Britain in a historic ceremony at St James's Palace today. The coronation of the new Maharaja took place here today. This coronation has been done according to the rules of Britain.

Sep 10, 2022
