Agenda India Ka: America's precise killing of Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri

Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri, a surgeon by profession and the world's most wanted terrorist, has been killed. America has killed the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks in a drone strike. America very precisely planned the attack on in a crowded area like in Kabul's Sherpur.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

