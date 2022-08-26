Agenda India Ka: Hatred for Indians in America!

A case of racial attack on Indian-origin women has come to light in Texas, America. An American women not only misbehaved, abused but also slapped an Indian woman. The accused woman was seen repeatedly saying that 'I hate Indians'. The accused woman has been arrested.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

