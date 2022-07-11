NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Sri Lanka Economic Crisis-- Zee News team reaches the 'secret tunnel'

The situation in Sri Lanka is getting worse. The protests against the government are at their peak. Meanwhile, Zee News has reached near the secret tunnel from where it is believed that the President of Sri Lanka must have escaped after saving his life.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
