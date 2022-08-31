Agenda India Ka: Why did America stop Chinook flight?

America has banned the flight of Chinook helicopter. This decision has been taken in view of the danger of fire in the engine. After America's decision, now India has also sought an answer from Boeing, the company that makes Chinook.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

