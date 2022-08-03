NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Will there be a third world war this time?

Despite all the threats from China, Speaker of the US Parliament Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. For 19 hours, Nancy Pelosi met with the President of Taiwan and the officials there. In such a situation, the biggest question is, what does Taiwan have that it can be seen challenging China.

Aug 03, 2022
