Agenda India Ka: Zelensky's 'challenge' to Putin

6 months have passed since the war between Russia and Ukraine, but till date it is showing no signs of ending. Yesterday on 24 August, Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day but even on this day Russia's attacks did not stop. Despite repeated attacks, Ukrainian President Zelensky has said that Ukraine's independence will never end.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

6 months have passed since the war between Russia and Ukraine, but till date it is showing no signs of ending. Yesterday on 24 August, Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day but even on this day Russia's attacks did not stop. Despite repeated attacks, Ukrainian President Zelensky has said that Ukraine's independence will never end.